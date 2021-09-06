Police ask for public's help after man is shot, killed in East Phoenix parking lot

PHOENIX — Police say a man was found dead in an East Phoenix parking lot Monday afternoon.

Just before 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a call near 44th Street and McDowell Road for a shooting in the area.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a man in a parking lot with a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed he was in an altercation with another man leading up to the shooting, police say.

An investigation is currently underway and anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.