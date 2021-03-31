Man arrested after physically abusing 1-month-old girl while on drugs, police say

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after physically abusing a 1-month-old girl while he was high on drugs, according to police documents.

On Tuesday, police say Triston Sanders committed child abuse in Maricopa County when he left an infant on a dining room table unsupervised. The child reportedly fell off the table before she was abused by Sanders, according to documents.

Sanders admitted to police that he was "high on acid" at the time of the incident.

The baby was treated at the hospital for multiple injuries including a skull fracture, hemorrhages, and bite marks.

Paperwork shows Sanders was booked into jail on three felony counts of child abuse.