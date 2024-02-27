Man accused of Valley stabbings indicted by Maricopa County Grand Jury

PHOENIX — A Maricopa County Grand Jury has indicted a man accused of attacking two separate women in the Valley.

On Tuesday, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced Raad Almansoori was indicted for multiple crimes, including:



Two counts of attempt to commit first-degree murder

Two counts of aggravated assault

Two counts of attempt to commit sexual assault

One count of attempt to commit armed robbery

One count of theft of means of transportation

The charges stem from separate incidents involving two women in Phoenix and Surprise on February 17 and 18. Almansoori is also being investigated for other stabbings and a homicide case in New York and other states.

Almansoori was detained by Scottsdale police officers following the second attack on February 18.

Family members identified the victim in the second attack, at a Surprise McDonald's, as 18-year-old Madison, who was working at the restaurant alongside her sister when she was stabbed. According to the family, Madison was on her break when the suspect followed her into the bathroom and attacked her.

Almansoori was located by Scottsdale PD later that day as he was trying to find another victim to attack, authorities say.

In addition to the two Valley incidents, NYPD Crimestoppers in New York tell ABC15 Almansoori is a person of interest in a murder there.

According to New York officials, he is the suspect in the beating and strangulation death of a woman in a hotel earlier this month.

Police say his statements to police link him to the attacks in Surprise and Phoenix, the deadly attack in New York, as well as attacks in Florida.

Some of the victims were women who worked as “escorts,” according to officials.

Officials are now looking into other unsolved crimes in Florida and New York, and whether he may have been involved.