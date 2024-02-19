Man arrested, accused of stabbing woman multiple times in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a woman in Surprise on Sunday.

At about 8:30 a.m., Surprise police officers were called to a McDonald's restaurant near Greenway and Reems roads.

When officers showed up they found that a woman had been stabbed multiple times. She was taken to a hospital where she is recovering.

Officers learned a man with long dark hair had just run from the area. Police started searching for him and got word that a man matching the description reportedly stole a vehicle a few blocks away.

Eventually, the Scottsdale Police Department located the stolen vehicle and took 26-year-old Raad Almansoori into custody.

Surprise police officials say that during questioning Almansoori admitted to his involvement in the stabbing, as well as another stabbing a few days prior in Phoenix. Details of the Phoenix stabbing have not been provided.

Almansoori is being held without bond and is facing multiple charges in Surprise and Phoenix which include, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, theft, robbery and more.