Hundreds pay respects at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona

PHOENIX — As many enjoy the day off on Monday, it's important to remember the meaning behind Memorial Day.

Outside of the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, the group RidersUSA placed more than 500 American flags along the road to greet families as they entered.

President of the organization, Kirtis Baxter, said it's a way to make families comfortable and feel like they're not alone on such a tough day.

"All we're doing is encouraging the family that has to make that rough ride in maybe just feel a little bit better," Baxter said.

Inside the cemetery, hundreds attended a ceremony to honor the fallen.

"I like all the tributes they do," said John Baxter, a Desert Storm veteran. "It's a good service. Been coming here for 25 years and it gets better every year."

Over the weekend, volunteers placed about 60,000 flags on the gravesites of fallen service members.