Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

Hundreds pay respects at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona

Memorial Day flags
KNXV
Memorial Day flags
Posted at 9:04 AM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 12:04:12-04

PHOENIX — As many enjoy the day off on Monday, it's important to remember the meaning behind Memorial Day.

Outside of the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, the group RidersUSA placed more than 500 American flags along the road to greet families as they entered.

President of the organization, Kirtis Baxter, said it's a way to make families comfortable and feel like they're not alone on such a tough day.

"All we're doing is encouraging the family that has to make that rough ride in maybe just feel a little bit better," Baxter said.

Inside the cemetery, hundreds attended a ceremony to honor the fallen.

"I like all the tributes they do," said John Baxter, a Desert Storm veteran. "It's a good service. Been coming here for 25 years and it gets better every year."

Over the weekend, volunteers placed about 60,000 flags on the gravesites of fallen service members.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find where to watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee Wednesday & Thursday on ION!