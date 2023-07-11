Hundreds of lost dogs taken in after July 4th holiday, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says it has taken in more than 300 lost/stray dogs since July 4th, with only a portion of those finding their way back home.

MCACC says only 41 of 310 intakes have been returned to their owners.

“Most of the dogs who arrive here do not have any form of ID on them—microchip, collar, tag, etc,” MCACC said in a press release. “We can’t stress enough the importance of making sure your pet is wearing some form of ID!”

The county shelter is still overcapacity with nearly 800 dogs in its care.

RELATED: What to do with a lost or found pet in Maricopa County

To help reduce the number of animals at the shelter and find loving homes, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is offering free pet adoptions through a BISSELL Pet Foundation ‘Empty the Shelters’ event. The waived fees are available through July 31.

Puppies can be adopted for a reduced fee of $75.