What to do with a lost or found pet in Maricopa County

PHOENIX — The 4th of July is one of the busiest times of the year for lost and found pets.

What should you do if you lose your pet or find one? Maricopa County offers the following tips:

LOST PET



Report a Lost Pet

Go to Maricopa County's Stray Animal map tool. The map allows residents to actively post a location where a dog/cat was seen loose or where the animal was picked up from. Note: Once added, animals will stay on this map for a maximum of five days.

Register your lost pet with Petco Love Lost and view potential matches.

Check out the 24PetConnect.com website. All animals MCACC finds are listed here. Any animals brought in that do not have any identification (e.g. licenses or microchips), can only be kept for 72 hours as a "Stray - Hold". After that 72 hours, the animal may become available to the public for adoption.

Keep looking. Many pets are found by residents that may not bring the animal to a shelter for several days.

Post flyers in the neighborhood where the pet was lost. Ask schools or businesses in your area if you can post a flyer. Download a free Sample Flyer (PDF).

Use social media, Nextdoor, Craigslist, and other free networking sources to get the word out about your pet. Consider Straydar, Lost Dogs Arizona and other Facebook groups.

Call the Lost and Found Department at 602-372-4598. Please note: This phone number is not staffed 7 days a week. Please use the lost pet form above first.

FOUND PET

