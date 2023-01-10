Human remains found near Shadow Mountain hiking trail, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a hiker found decomposed human remains on Shadow Mountain last weekend.

The body was found in a desert area near Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue early Saturday afternoon.

A woman who reported the remains told ABC15 the scene was just off of a hiking trail.

Police say the body has not yet been identified and the circumstances of the death are still under investigation by detectives and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.

No further information was immediately available.

It's the second case of human remains being found in the Valley last weekend.

A set of skeletal human remains was found Saturday in a remote area of the desert in Buckeye by someone off-roading. Those remains are also under investigation.

