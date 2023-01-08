Human remains found in remote area of Buckeye by person off roading

BUCKEYE, AZ — Human remains were found in a remote area of the desert in Buckeye Saturday afternoon by someone off-roading.

Buckeye police say a skull and other bones were found near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue around 1 p.m.

The remains will be turned over to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for examination, according to police.

Officials ask that the public avoids the area while the scene is being processed.