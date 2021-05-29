Hiker rescues start early during hot Memorial Day weekend in the Valley

PHOENIX — Mountain rescue crews have had a busy start to the sizzling Memorial Day weekend -- and it's only Saturday morning.

After 7 a.m., Phoenix Fire Technical Rescue Teams responded to Camelback Mountain for a heat-related emergency involving a man in his fifties. The hiker reportedly became overheated and dizzy and had to sit down until crews hiked up to meet him. Fortunately, he was able to walk himself down the mountain and did not need to be taken for treatment by ambulance.

Around 9 a.m., Glendale Fire crews were called to Thunderbird Park to help a man in his sixties who was experiencing a medical emergency possibly related to heat. Officials say he will be taken to the hospital for treatment.

During the holiday weekend, we're expecting triple-digit highs in the Phoenix metro area, so use caution while outdoors.

After a series of heat-related incidents last month when temperatures were in the 90s, Scottsdale Fire Department reminded everyone of the importance of the phrase, “know your limits," especially when it's hot outside.

They tweeted: “Please choose trails that meet your hiking ability. Bring at least one more bottle of water than you think you need and once you have 1/2 your water gone, you should be at least halfway done with your hike. Wear sunscreen, good shoes and appropriate clothing. #WeCareForYou”

