Scottsdale FD urges hiking safety after multiple heat-related rescue calls Saturday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Scottsdale Fire Department wants to remind the public about hiking safety measures after several rescue calls Saturday.

Scottsdale fire says they responded to at least two different heat-related calls after hikers began to feel dehydrated.

In one incident, two people had to be rescued using a helicopter on Bell Pass Trail after suffering heat-related illnesses.

In a separate incident, a man had to be helped down a trail by firefighters on a UTV after suffering from heat-related illness.

Another woman had to be helped down a trail by Scottsdale and Tempe firefighters after feeling what she described as general weakness.

Saturday's high temperature was 97 degrees, and Sunday's forecasted high is 99.

In a Tweet, Scottsdale fire reminded everyone of the importance of the phrase “know your limits," especially when it's hot outside.

“Please choose trails that meet your hiking ability. Bring at least one more bottle of water than you think you need and once you have 1/2 your water gone, you should be at least halfway done with your hike. Wear sunscreen, good shoes and appropriate clothing. #WeCareForYou”