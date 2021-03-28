Groups collect donations for asylum seekers arriving in Maricopa County

Over the past month, border officials say they've seen an overwhelming surge of families seeking asylum, stopping about 5,000 people a day. Many are being taken to Phoenix, where different organizations work to get them resources.

One Hundred Angels is a non-profit collecting items for families. Since 2018, they've assisted about 18,000 asylum seekers transitioning to Maricopa County, according to the group's founder Cecilia Garcia.

So far this year, she says they've helped about 670 people.

"When it comes to how many people are being dropped off our city, or in this town, I can't give that information because I don't have it," she said. "But I know yes, we are receiving more individuals, more families than we were in January per se."

Garcia says up until now, they were the only organization providing medical triage for migrant families in Maricopa County. Because of capacity and COVID-19 concerns, she says a bigger clinic recently took over. However, they are continuing to collect hygiene kits with over-the-counter medication to give to families when they arrive.

"Not only are we receiving families from the northern triangle, as that's how they call that region, but we are receiving families from other areas of the world with other incredible difficult times," Garcia said.

For the past few weeks, First Church UCC Phoenix has held donation drives for their cause. It's something Reverend Susan Valiquette says is important as Christians celebrate Holy Week.

“Some people may call it political, but we are saying we are responding from a faith perspective," Valiquette said. "We are following from a way Christ taught us and from there, we act out our faith by welcoming those amongst us."

