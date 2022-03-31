Grieving Valley mother vows to catch her daughter's killer

PHOENIX — A Valley mother is working around the clock to try and track down her daughter's killer.

Riann Curry was just 18 years old when she was murdered during a shootout in Lindo Park on March 20th.

There were multiple witnesses at the scene and in the car that attempted to take Curry to a hospital but stopped near 35th Avenue and Lincoln Street to call for help.

More than ten days after Riann's murder, no one has been arrested.

Every day Anitra is reminded that her daughter is never coming home.

"All her shoes [are still] by the front door," said Anitra. "I miss her putting her eyelashes in random places on my wall, throughout the house."

Riann was an aspiring cosmetologist so full of life.

"Riann was spontaneous [and] vivacious...She could play music, she could draw, she could sing," said Anitra.

Anitra went to the crime scene hours after the shooting. She saw the parking lot littered with shell casings and thought of her daughter's final moments.

"Most kids are always like, 'Mom' and 'Help me'," said Anitra. "As a mother, or a parent, you just want to protect your children. And that day, I wasn't able to do that."

Anitra told ABC15 she is frustrated witnesses are not stepping up to help hold the killer responsible.

"When you talk to these kids, they are all like, 'I don't know. I'm not associated with this or that person.' Nobody knows anybody. I know that's a lie," she said.

Anitra is confident there will be an arrest though, even if people do not do the right thing.

"I would like to use the same speech, 'Hey if you know anything, come forward,'" she said "That's almost asking for a miracle at this point. I just want them to know you will be caught."

The Curry family has started a fundraiser for Riann's funeral.

If you have information, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) · 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) · or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477).

You can remain anonymous.