18-year-old killed in park shootout near 19th Ave and Roeser Rd

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a shootout at a park near 19th Avenue and Roeser Road early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police identified the woman as Riann Curry. Witnesses told police she was shot multiple times at a park.

Witnesses say they attempted to take Curry to a hospital, but decided to stop near 35th Avenue and Lincoln Street and call for help.

Curry was then taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police have not made any arrests or released any suspect descriptions.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Phoenix Fire Department or contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.