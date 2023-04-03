Giant spoon stolen from Phoenix Dairy Queen recovered, suspects still wanted

PHOENIX — A giant spoon that went missing from a Valley Dairy Queen has been located.

Phoenix police confirmed Monday that the 15-foot restaurant decoration was found and recovered near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.

ABC15 spoke to a man who lives in the area and said he found it while he was out playing Pokemon Go at a nearby park.

Mik Foster

Phoenix police responded to load up the spoon from its found location Monday morning, hopefully putting an end to the spoon's rocky road.

Officials say the spoon was stolen from the 51st Avenue and Thomas Road location last month by three suspects. Police say the truck used in the crime was a Black Chevy 2500HD with black wheels, towing a dual-axle flatbed trailer with white wheels.

Silent witness footage: 15-foot Dairy Queen spoon in Phoenix stolen, valued at $3500

The cold case isn’t over yet, though. Police say those responsible for stealing the prop have not yet been located.

Investigators are calling this a felony theft, saying that the spoon is worth approximately $3,500.

Silent Witness released these photos of the three suspects and is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information.

Silent witness Three suspects who allegedly stole a 15-foot Dairy Queen Spoon

If you have the scoop on who may have been involved in taking the famous Blizzard utensil, you are asked to call Silent Witness.