Silent witness offering $1000 reward for information connected to stolen 15-foot Dairy Queen spoon

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are still searching for a 15-foot tall Dairy Queen spoon that was reportedly stolen overnight last Saturday.

Officials say the spoon was stolen from the 51st Avenue and Thomas Road location just after 5:30 a.m.

Investigators are calling this a felony theft saying that the spoon is worth approximately $3,500.

Silent witness released these photos of the three suspects and is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information.

According to police, there are three suspects, two Hispanic men, and one Hispanic woman.

One of the men is said to be around 5 foot 8 inches, roughly 180 pounds with black hair and a beard. The other man is roughly 5 foot 8 inches, 160 pounds, and was seen wearing a black Yankees hat and jeans with striped pockets.

Officials say the woman was approximately 5 foot 6 inches, around 120 pounds with brown hair.

Police say the truck used in this crime was a Black Chevy 2500HD, with black wheels, towing a dual axle flatbed trailer with white wheels.

If you have any information regarding this case you may contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website.