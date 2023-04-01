Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Silent witness offering $1000 reward for information connected to stolen 15-foot Dairy Queen spoon

Silent witness is offering up to $1000 for information leading to the 15-foot-tall stolen Dairy Queen spoon.
Silent witness 4-1.png
Posted at 10:28 AM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 13:33:02-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are still searching for a 15-foot tall Dairy Queen spoon that was reportedly stolen overnight last Saturday.

Officials say the spoon was stolen from the 51st Avenue and Thomas Road location just after 5:30 a.m.

Screen Shot 2023-04-01 at 10.04.00 AM.png
Suspect taking the 15-foot tall DQ spoon

Investigators are calling this a felony theft saying that the spoon is worth approximately $3,500.

Silent witness released these photos of the three suspects and is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information.

Silent witness 4-1.png
Three suspects who allegedly stole a 15-foot Dairy Queen Spoon

According to police, there are three suspects, two Hispanic men, and one Hispanic woman.

One of the men is said to be around 5 foot 8 inches, roughly 180 pounds with black hair and a beard. The other man is roughly 5 foot 8 inches, 160 pounds, and was seen wearing a black Yankees hat and jeans with striped pockets.

Officials say the woman was approximately 5 foot 6 inches, around 120 pounds with brown hair.

Screen Shot 2023-04-01 at 10.03.36 AM.png
Silent witness DQ spoon truck

Police say the truck used in this crime was a Black Chevy 2500HD, with black wheels, towing a dual axle flatbed trailer with white wheels.

If you have any information regarding this case you may contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!