Frontier to start new non-stop service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this weekend

Among the new routes that start Saturday include Philadelphia, Cincinnati and Detroit
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway to take off from Denver International Airport Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 10:48 AM, Nov 04, 2022
PHOENIX — Frontier Airlines is starting several new non-stop routes out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this weekend.

Flights to Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Florida, Cincinnati, Detroit, and Orange County, California start Saturday. A new route to Portland, Oregon will start on Sunday.

The low-far air carrier previously announced many of the new routes earlier this year.

Once the routes are on their regular schedule, flights between Sky Harbor and Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Detroit, and Orange County will all be daily. The route to Cincinnati will be served four times a week, and the Portland route will fly three times a week. They will be offered less frequently until February 19, 2023.

With the new routes, Frontier now provides 23 non-stop destinations from Sky Harbor.

Along with the new routes, Frontier is also opening a new crew base at the airport. It is expected to employ up to 180 pilots and 275 flight attendants within the first year of operation.

