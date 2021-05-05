Free swim lessons in the Valley offered through YMCA

PHOENIX — May is National Water Safety Month, which is why the Valley of the Sun YMCA is offering free swim lessons for families.

The first 1,000 people to register at one of 10 locations will receive free lessons for the week of May 17. Lessons are open to non-swimmers ages 6 months and older, but you must register in person.

SRP has also provided Water Watcher tags to the YMCA, which you can pick up at locations across the Valley. When an adult wears the tag, they are designating their full attention to watching whoever is in the pool.

According to the YMCA, drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children four-years-old and younger. Research shows putting your child in swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning among children by 88%.

To find a YMCA branch near you, click here.