FD: Phoenix firefighter suffers heat-related injuries while battling 1st alarm house fire

PHOENIX — A Phoenix firefighter has been hospitalized after a first alarm house fire in northeast Phoenix Saturday morning.

Phoenix firefighters say Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters responded after receiving reports of smoke coming out of a home near Tatum Boulevard and Deer Valley Road just before 11:30 a.m.

Crews say when they arrived on scene, they located a house with a tile roof that had heavy smoke coming from the back of the home.

During the battle with the fire, the roof partially collapsed and crews shifted into a defensive position against the fire.

Fire crews then dispatched the fire as a first-alarm fire to allow more firefighters on the scene and allow crews to rotate amid the extreme heat.

As the fire continued, a Phoenix firefighter was "overcome by the heat" and was treated and then transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The fire was then extinguished and no other injures were reported. Four people have been displaced due to the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.