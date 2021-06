PHOENIX — Officials say a man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds near 16th Street and McDowell Road Friday night.

The Phoenix Fire Department said crews responded to the area for reports of two people shot.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a man and woman, both in their 40s, with gunshot wounds to their lower bodies.

Both people were taken to a hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

No other details were provided.