Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

Double shooting under investigation near 7th and Southern avenues

Two women suffered life-threatening injuries, police say
Police are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt near 7th and Southern avenues in Phoenix early Monday morning.
Double shooting under investigation near 7th and Southern avenues
12th Lane 7th Ave and Southern GSWx2
Posted

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt at a home in Phoenix early Monday morning.

The incident occurred in a neighborhood near 7th and Southern avenues around 3:30 a.m.

Police say two women were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and the suspect or suspects left before police arrived.

No further details were immediately available. Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen