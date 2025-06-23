Double shooting under investigation near 7th and Southern avenues

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt at a home in Phoenix early Monday morning.

The incident occurred in a neighborhood near 7th and Southern avenues around 3:30 a.m.

Police say two women were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and the suspect or suspects left before police arrived.

No further details were immediately available. Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.