Deadly shooting near I-10 and 51st Avenue under investigation

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday night.

Officers were first called to the area near Interstate 10 and 51st Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for reports of the shooting.

A man was found at the scene with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not yet released information about a possible suspect or what led to the shooting.

The area was blocked off on Thursday night due to the investigation.