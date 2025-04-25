Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

Deadly shooting near I-10 and 51st Avenue under investigation

A deadly shooting near I-10 and 51st Avenue Thursday night is under investigation.
Posted

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday night.

Officers were first called to the area near Interstate 10 and 51st Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for reports of the shooting.

A man was found at the scene with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not yet released information about a possible suspect or what led to the shooting.

The area was blocked off on Thursday night due to the investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen