DEA: Kids using emojis to talk about drugs

PHOENIX — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency announced it seized more than 10 million fentanyl pills during an operation, most of it found here in Arizona.

Officials in Arizona seized more than 80 percent of the pills, including batches that came in different colors.

More and more people are now using emojis to communicate about selling drugs, especially children and teens.

Of course, not every emoji your child uses is drug-related. Oftentimes, it is innocent. There are certain combinations and specific symbols to look out for along with other signs your child may be exhibiting.

It's caused the DEA to release a new guide, called the Emoji Drug Code - Decoded.

“On the frontline as we race to save lives, DEA Arizona continues to seize historic amounts of deadly fentanyl,” said #DEAPHOENIX SAC Cheri Oz. These fake deadly 💊are mimicking candy. Please spread the word. https://t.co/bYUMDhkFLM pic.twitter.com/FurwZD9grD — DEAPhoenix (@DEAPHOENIXDiv) September 28, 2022

Soul Surgery's Blayne Archer said an example of something his center has seen in a text, is: 🔵💥🚌.

Archer said the blue dot represents someone looking for fentanyl, specifically. The explosion represents that they want a potent batch. The bus represents that they would like it delivered to them.

Keeping an eye out for suspicious combinations like this goes hand in hand with watching out for certain signs in your child.

"You have to compass it with behaviors behind it, like isolation," Archer said. "If they're more irritable, or if they're more discontent, if their grades are dramatically dropping, or if their school attendance is also declining."

Archer said to have compassion when confronting your child if you're concerned, rather than have aggression or judgment.

Soul Surgery is an adult treatment center, but if you call at (833) 568-6605, they can walk you through how to handle the conversation with your child.