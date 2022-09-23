One million fentanyl pills seized from Avondale home Wednesday

PHOENIX — Two men are in custody after what police are calling the "single largest fentanyl seizure in Phoenix police history."

Authorities say more than 1,000,000 fentanyl pills were seized in the bust.

Detectives were investigating leads into the possession of narcotic drugs for sale leading up to the bust. Their work led to a search warrant being obtained for a home near Avondale Boulevard and Durango Street in Avondale, along with a vehicle for one of the suspects.

That warrant was executed Wednesday. Police say 26-year-old Francisco Delgado and 21-year-old Jose Molina were arrested in connection with the seizure.

At least one weapon was also seized during the bust.

Both suspects were booked into the Maricopa County Jail on a number of felony charges.