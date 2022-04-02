Watch
Crews rescue person from car in canal near 56th St & Indian School Rd

Posted at 9:35 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 01:01:08-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire rescued a 72-year-old man person who was trapped in their car in the Arizona Canal near 56th Street and Indian School Road Friday night.

Aerial footage show crews pulling the man from the car and assisting him up a ladder.

Phoenix Fire Department say the car was in approximately three feet of water and they were able to rescue the man using a mechanical rope system.

The man was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

It is unknown what caused the car to go into the canal or the condition of the man.

