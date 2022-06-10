Child shot after two kids find gun inside Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after one child was shot by another in a Phoenix apartment Thursday night.
The incident occurred near 7th Avenue and Alta Vista Road around 9 p.m.
Police say two school-aged children reportedly found a gun inside their apartment. One of the children picked up the gun and unintentionally shot the other.
The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident, and was awake and responsive when emergency crews arrived.
Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing.