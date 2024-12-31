Woman pulled from back of garbage truck Tuesday morning in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman is expected to be okay after she was found stuck in the back of a garbage truck early Tuesday morning in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Indian School Road around 4:45 a.m. for a report of an injured person.

When officers arrived, they learned that the garbage truck driver heard knocking coming from inside the truck after he made his last dump.

Phoenix firefighters came to assist in getting the woman out of the truck.

She was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

It's not clear how she ended up in the back of the garbage truck.