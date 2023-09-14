Watch Now
Woman on the run after stabbing another woman, shooting at witness in Phoenix, police say

Second woman detained, booked into jail
Phoenix police
Posted at 7:52 AM, Sep 14, 2023
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a woman accused of stabbing another woman and shooting at a witness to the crime Wednesday night is on the run.

Officers were first called to a business near 27th and Glendale avenues around 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A woman was found with a stab wound and she was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned two other women assaulted the victim, leading to the stabbing. Both of the suspects ran from the scene.

A witness reportedly followed one of the suspects and when the suspect realized she was being followed, she fired several shots from a firearm at the witness.

The witness was not struck by the gunfire, and police say the suspect has yet to be located.

Police reportedly located the second suspect, identified as a 31-year-old woman, and booked her into jail on an aggravated assault charge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

