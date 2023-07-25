Woman hospitalized after suffering heat exhaustion on Echo Canyon Trail Tuesday afternoon

PHOENIX — A woman in her 30s was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after suffering from heat exhaustion while hiking at Camelback Mountain mid-Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the woman was hiking Echo Canyon when she started to feel dizzy and required help. The woman could not continue her descent, while about half of a mile from the trailhead, and firefighters used a "big wheel" operation to get her off the trail to safety.

Phoenix has reached a high temperate of approximately 118° Tuesday around 2 p.m.

The patient was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. Her exact condition wasn't immediately released.

The Phoenix Fire Department and City of Phoenix Park Rangers advise not hiking during high heat or in the middle of the day during prime sunlight hours. If you're going to hike on hot days, do it in the early morning or early evening hours and know your limits.

Since 2022, three City of Phoenix hiking trails including Camelback have "closed" from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., between May and September when the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Valley.