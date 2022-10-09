Witness reacts to shots fired outside of Carl Hayden High School during game

PHOENIX — Fans experienced terrifying moments as shots were fired outside of Carl Hayden High School during a football game Friday night.

We’re now learning several males were detained by Phoenix Police and later released.

Brittany Bowyer, a freelance sports reporter, was at the game and is still in shock about what she witnessed.

She was recording at the time shots were fired.

“Everybody down…everybody down” could be heard in the video she posted on Twitter.

During the video you can also hear two gunshots.

“It all happened really, really fast and all of a sudden you heard the first two shots go off, and the dads that were standing on top of the bleachers started yelling ‘everybody get down,'” said Bowyer.

She says as people took cover, more bullets went flying.

“There were the first two. I don’t know how many went off after that. There was at least five more. And so we all kind of started dropping to the ground,” she added.

Bowyer says police responded right away.

“It was kind of a wild 10 minutes with it all unfolding.”

After the gunshots stopped, folks were immediately directed to the auditorium.

“There were a lot of kids that were really shodden up by it and that is when it kind of hit you as being real,” said Bowyer.

Police detained a group of men who matched the suspect description given by callers.

The car the men were standing next to had several guns inside in plain sight, but no one could identify who fired the shots.

The casings that were found did not match the caliber of the guns found in the car, so they were released.

“I mean anyone can toss a gun after something like that happens,” said Bowyer, after learning no one was arrested.

Bowyer is just relieved nobody was hurt.

“So, for that I’m incredibly thankful, because it could have been a lot worse,” she told ABC15.

The handguns that were found are currently being tested by police, and this continues to be an ongoing investigation.

