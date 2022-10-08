Watch Now
Reports of shots fired outside of Carl Hayden High School during football game

Shots were reportedly fired outside of Carl Hayden High School during a football game Friday night.
Posted at 10:00 PM, Oct 07, 2022
PHOENIX — Shots were reportedly fired outside of Carl Hayden High School during a football game Friday night.

Police are currently investigating what exactly happened.

People in attendance of the football game say that everyone in the stadium was ordered to the ground after gunfire was heard.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

Carl Hayden High School is located near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

