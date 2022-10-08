Reports of shots fired outside of Carl Hayden High School during football game

PHOENIX — Shots were reportedly fired outside of Carl Hayden High School during a football game Friday night.

Police are currently investigating what exactly happened.

People in attendance of the football game say that everyone in the stadium was ordered to the ground after gunfire was heard.

SCARY situation when everyone in the stadium is ordered to the ground after a ton of gunfire went off in a drive by shooting here at Carl Hayden on the road behind the school. pic.twitter.com/ua8j008na2 — Brittany Bowyer (@LittWithBritt) October 8, 2022

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

Carl Hayden High School is located near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.