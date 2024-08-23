Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Why is City of Phoenix installing fencing underneath overpasses?

ABC15 looks into why barrier fencing is going up in areas underneath overpasses
Crews have been working to install fencing underneath the overpass of Loop 202 Red Mountain over 44th Street in Phoenix. We reached out to the Arizona Department of Transportation to ask if they were the group in charge of putting up the fencing. ADOT told us the project is through the City of Phoenix, so we took our questions to city officials: is the fencing meant to deter the gathering of people experiencing homelessness?
Loop 202 fencing
Posted

PHOENIX — Crews have been working to install fencing underneath the overpass of Loop 202 Red Mountain over 44th Street in Phoenix.

We reached out to the Arizona Department of Transportation to ask if they were the group in charge of putting up the fencing. ADOT told us the project is through the City of Phoenix, so we took our questions to city officials: is the fencing meant to deter the gathering of people experiencing homelessness?

Null

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

See what ABC15's Christine Stanwood is learning about the fencing project and what it means for members of the community in the video player above.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen