What to expect: Excessive heat hits the Valley starting Wednesday

PHOENIX — We're kicking off the first major heat wave of the year as high pressure sends temperatures soaring across Arizona!

Phoenix could reach 110 degrees for the first time in 2022 on Wednesday.

On average, we tend to see our first day at 110 degrees or higher on June 11.

We're also headed into record territory!

Phoenix could tie or break the daily heat records on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as highs approach 113 or 114 degrees.

With heat this intense, Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for the Phoenix metro area Wednesday through Sunday.

These heat alerts also extend across southern and western Arizona, and across the lower elevations of Yavapai and Gila counties.

With these warnings in effect, Wednesday through Sunday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days. Take action to stay safe in this dangerous heat.

Remember that heat is the number one weather-related killer, so stay hydrated and limit your time outside when temperatures get this hot. Make sure to keep your pets inside, too.

Also remember, certain Phoenix area hiking trails will close when Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect.

Camelback mountain’s Echo Canyon and Cholla Trails, as well as all trails on the Piestewa Peak Trailhead will be closed Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking lot gates will be closed and signs will be posted in those areas.