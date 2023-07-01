Weldon Court residents given more time to move out of Phoenix mobile home park

PHOENIX — More time.

That’s what mobile home residents at Weldon Court will have, after being initially told they had to move out of the area by June 30, 2023.

This mobile home park is located near 16th Street and Indian School Road.

June 30 marks the anniversary of a three-month extension and while residents do not have to move out Friday, they will still eventually have to.

Community Legal Services (CLS), the nonprofit law firm representing residents there, tells ABC15 it's confident it will reach a settlement with the property owners.

CLS hopes the settlement will grant residents more time and money.

In the meantime, Hector Diaz continues packing up his stuff.

"It's sad that they are trying to sell the park and take us all out," he told ABC15, in Spanish.

It's yet another extension Diaz welcomes, but the reality is it's hard to find a place to live.

"Trailers that are in safe places, are for ages 55+ and people here are struggling," Diaz added.

So far, he's invested about $40,000 into this trailer, after a remodel, within the eight years he's lived at Weldon Court.

Diaz said he’s only getting $5,000 back.

"It's a low blow," said Diaz.

For the time being Diaz, his wife, and three children will be living in a room until he's able to afford another mobile home.

"If I haul the trailer the walls are going to fall apart, and everything will be out in the open. It'll all be destroyed," he told ABC15.

Sandra Notbusch has lived there for the last 22 years.

"It's been a mess," she said.

Notbusch says it’s a mess because, now that people are starting to move, she's seen some people targeting empty trailers.

"The mailboxes being broken into and, you know, people stealing," said Notbusch.

Notbusch has a place to go, but it didn't come without its challenges.

She had to apply for Section-8 housing and was finally approved.

"It took a little while. And plus finding a place that would find the voucher took a little while and that's why I'm so glad that we got the extra time," Notbusch told ABC15.

In the end, the property will still be redeveloped, and people will have to leave.

Diaz tells us he is hopeful he’ll find a place to call home, soon.

"I have to keep moving forward," he said.