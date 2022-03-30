Watch
Waymo expanding driverless vehicle rides to downtown Phoenix

Posted at 9:11 AM, Mar 30, 2022
PHOENIX — Waymo is further expanding its autonomous vehicle services in the Valley.

The driverless car company announced Wednesday it is expanding into Downtown Phoenix.

“Just as we’ve done before, we'll start with Waymo employees hailing trips with autonomous specialists behind the wheel, with the goal of opening it up to members of the public via our Trusted Tester program soon after,” Waymo said in a press release.

They are also expanding services in San Francisco.

“This step we’re taking in SF comes from years of experience deploying our technology in the East Valley of Phoenix, beginning first with our Early Rider Program (now Trusted Tester) in 2017, then introducing fully autonomous public rides in 2020, to serving hundreds of rides weekly.”

