Inside look: Experiencing driverless ride in Valley Waymo vehicle

CHANDLER, AZ — You may have seen them around, and you can now call for a Waymo self-driving ride, just as you would call for an Uber or Lyft -- but only if you live in Chandler.

The company has been test-driving their vehicles on Chandler roads since 2017, and in October 2020, the company launched an actual driverless rideshare in the East Valley.

Unlike the cars you may have seen on the road, this one truly has no human driver behind the wheel of the car.

Waymo officials tell ABC15, since they have been in Arizona, they have given rides to over 100,000 passengers in the East Valley community, and the reviews have been good.

ABC15 decided to take the driverless car out for a test run.

Sonu Wasu is walking us through her experience from start to finish in a special report tonight on ABC15 News at 10. We will break down how you hail a ride, a few hiccups we encountered along the way, and talk to company officials about their safety record. We'll also look at what this could mean for future jobs in Arizona.