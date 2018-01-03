SEATTLE - Washington's attorney general is suing Motel 6, saying the budget hotel disclosed the personal information of thousands of guests to federal immigration authorities in violation of state law.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Wednesday that Motel 6's "actions are disturbing and they are unlawful." He says the motel divulged to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement the names, dates of birth, license plate numbers and room numbers of more than 9,000 guests at six locations throughout the state. He says at least six guests were detained.

Motel 6 released the following statement in response to the action taken by Ferguson:

“In September, Motel 6 issued a directive to every one of our more than 1,400 locations, making it clear that they are prohibited from voluntarily providing daily guests lists to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Motel 6 takes this matter very seriously, and we have and will continue to fully cooperate with the Office of the State Attorney General.”

Ferguson says the company's actions violated the state's consumer protection law.

Motel 6 said in September that its employees in Phoenix would no longer work with ICE, but Ferguson says management knew employees in Washington were trained to give authorities information.

ABC15 has reached out to the Arizona Attorney General's office to see if Mark Brnovich is taking any action.