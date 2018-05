PHOENIX - A major vote is on the horizon Wednesday afternoon that could shape the future of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The Phoenix City Council will consider spending up to $265 million extra on construction to extend the Sky Train from Terminal 3 to the rental car center.

If approved, the work would last through the end of 2021. So far no tax dollars have been needed to fund the project -- money is already generated through airport fees when passengers book airline tickets.

RELATED STORIES: