30+ restaurants and stores coming to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport's Terminal 3

PHOENIX - Soon enough, Terminal 3 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will boast more than 30 new restaurants and stores -- many of them local.

The new additions are part of a $590 million renovation of the Terminal, which the Phoenix City Council recently voted to name after Arizona Sen. John McCain.

Artist rendering

The restaurants and stores will be part of the Terminal's South and North concourses, which are phases two and three of the project, and are expected to be completed in late 2018/early 2019, and 2020, respectively.

On Wednesday, the City of Phoenix approved contracts for four companies that manage food and retail at other airports across the country. Those companies are Host International Inc., SSP America Inc., Hudson Group, and Stellar Retail Group PHX, LLC.

Here is a list of the restaurants and businesses set to join Terminal 3:

Restaurants:

The Parlor - A local restaurant that serves wood-fired pizzas, pastas and sandwiches.

Mustache Pretzels - A local food truck that serves mustache-shaped pretzels.

Postino - Part of Upward Projects, Postino specializes in bruschetta, salads and sandwiches.

Joyride Taco House - Another Upward Projects concepts, Joyride specializes in gourmet tacos, burritos and other Mexican fares.

Tru Burger Co. - A local burger concept that has locations in Anthem and Peoria.

Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen - Locally-brewed beer and bar bites.

Leoni's Focaccia - An Italian sandwich shop owned by the co-owners of The Breadfruit.

Ajo Al's Mexican Cafe - A family-owned, locally-owned Mexican restaurant.

Crave Grounds - A Scottsdale doughnut and coffee shop.

The Tavern - A concept by Chef Mark Tarbell, of Tarbell's, that will have salads, sandwiches and burgers.

Christopher's Crush - A French-American restaurant by Chef Christopher Gross.

Starbucks - A national coffee chain.

Shake Shack - A New York-based burger concept that has three locations in the Valley.

Panera Bread - A national cafe that serves bread bowls, soup, salads, sandwiches and baked goods.

Peet's Coffee - A California-based coffee shop.

Habit Burger Grill - A national burger concept.

Uberrito Fresh Mex - A fast-casual restaurant that serves customizable burritos, bowls, nachos and salads.

Retail stores:

Passage by Hudson

Johnston & Murphy

Discover Arizona

Tech on the Go

Indigenous/Mosaic

Tech on the Go - Sony

Ironwood by Hudson with Giant Coffee

Stellar News + Market (with Starbucks)

Best of the Valley Market

L'Occitane

Sol Shades

Lolli and Pops

Travel Outfitters

InMotion Entertainment

Ace Vending

Construction will start "in the coming months," the city said in a news release. It was not immediately clear which restaurants would be in each concourse.

Artist rendering

"Sky Harbor is the city's largest and most important economic engine," said Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton in a written statement. "And it's a point of pride to showcase some of our best local concepts to the millions of travelers who pass through every year." (More than 120,000 passengers go through Sky Harbor every day, the city said.)

The renovation began in 2015 with upgrades to Terminal 3's check-in and security areas. It was completed in December 2016.