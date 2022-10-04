VOTE! Arizona shelter pet looking to win dog makeover contest

The power of a bath, hair clippers, and TLC is on full display — all for a great cause!

This pup, JD, was reportedly neglected for years before he was brought into the Arizona Humane Society for some much-needed care. Caretakers removed a garbage bag full of dirty, matted hair from his body and face, showing off his tiny physique and giving him a new outlook on life.

AHS/Dirty Dogs Contest

Now, JD is hoping to win a big prize for AHS!

He’s one of the top 10 shelter dogs in the country who received the best makeover as part of the Dirty Dogs Contest.

The contest, put on by Wahl and Greater Good Charities, donates grooming supplies to help change the lives of rescue and shelter pets in need.

You can vote for your top three favorite puppy makeovers until October 28.

The organizations affiliated with these dogs will receive a total of $15,000 in monetary grants to further support their efforts — first place takes home $10,000, second place receives $3,000 and third place earns $2,000.

See all of the pups and vote for your favorites here.