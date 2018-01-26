VIDEO: Pursuit suspect speaks from 4th Avenue Jail

abc15.com staff
5:30 PM, Jan 25, 2018
29 mins ago
central phoenix | phoenix metro

The suspect told ABC15 that DPS made him crash into the SUV.

31-year-old Mitchell Timothy Taebel spoke to ABC15 from jail Thursday, one day after allegedly leading Department of Public Safety troopers and several other agencies on a cross town pursuit.

Hear what Taebel had to say in the payer above. 

DPS troopers began following the suspect's vehicle from the West Valley along Interstate 10 around 10 a.m., after he fled from a traffic stop. He was eventually taken into custody after crashing into another car in an intersection near Rural Road, south of Apache Boulevard.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ