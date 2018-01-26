VIDEO: Pursuit suspect speaks from 4th Avenue Jail

31-year-old Mitchell Timothy Taebel spoke to ABC15 from jail Thursday, one day after allegedly leading Department of Public Safety troopers and several other agencies on a cross town pursuit.

DPS troopers began following the suspect's vehicle from the West Valley along Interstate 10 around 10 a.m., after he fled from a traffic stop. He was eventually taken into custody after crashing into another car in an intersection near Rural Road, south of Apache Boulevard.