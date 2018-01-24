Suspect crashes head-on during police pursuit in Tempe

abc15.com staff
11:05 AM, Jan 24, 2018
central phoenix | phoenix metro

A police pursuit ended in a head-on crash in Tempe on Wednesday. The suspect driver was taken into custody and the other driver was taken to the hospital.

TEMPE, AZ - A pursuit suspect crashed on a Tempe street around 11 a.m. Wednesday. 

PHOTOS: Pursuit ends in violent head-on crash in Tempe

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers followed the vehicle from the west Valley along the Interstate 10. The driver continued on to the Loop 202 into Tempe and exited the freeway at Scottsdale Road. 

The driver continued down Scottsdale Road, which turns into Rural Road, and crashed into another vehicle at a high speed after driving through stop lights near Spence Avenue. 

Take a look at the map below for the approximate route of the Wednesday morning pursuit.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, Rural Road has been shut down in both directions from Apache Boulevard to Spence Avenue as crews work to clear the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Check current traffic conditions.

We're following this developing story. 

