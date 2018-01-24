TEMPE, AZ - A pursuit suspect crashed on a Tempe street around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers followed the vehicle from the west Valley along the Interstate 10. The driver continued on to the Loop 202 into Tempe and exited the freeway at Scottsdale Road.

The driver continued down Scottsdale Road, which turns into Rural Road, and crashed into another vehicle at a high speed after driving through stop lights near Spence Avenue.

Take a look at the map below for the approximate route of the Wednesday morning pursuit.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, Rural Road has been shut down in both directions from Apache Boulevard to Spence Avenue as crews work to clear the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

