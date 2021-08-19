VIDEO: Goat rescued from drain during Valley storms

PHOENIX — A baby goat is lucky to be alive after he got stuck deep in a storm drain during a rainy spell in the Valley this week.

Arizona Humane Society says their dispatch team first received the call for help on Tuesday after a round of storms. A homeowner near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road heard cries from a neighbor’s goat coming from underground.

Emergency Animal Medical Technicians responded to the scene and learned that the baby goat had fallen into a 250-foot irrigation pipe. They were unable to find exactly where the goat was located underground, so they had to return the next day with a snake camera.

“The EAMTs had to attach approximately 100 feet of PVC pipe to the snake cam in order for it to reach further into the irrigation system, but were still unable to locate the exact location of the 8-month-old goat,” AHS said.

They dug for several hours without having any visual of the goat -- and they finally saw him. They were eventually able to reach the goat’s horns so it couldn’t move further away.

AHS

“We were never going to quit, but you get to that point where you start telling yourself that this isn’t going to happen,” said AHS EAMT, Andy Gallo. “He would’ve drown down there if we left him.”

By 1 p.m. Wednesday, the baby goat was freed from the pipe and reunited with his goat friends.