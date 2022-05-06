Watch
Video appears to show start of apartment fire near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue

An early morning apartment fire in Phoenix is under investigation after dashcam video shows what appears to be the start of the blaze.
Posted at 6:32 AM, May 06, 2022
Emergency crews were called to an apartment complex near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for the fire.

Everyone was able to exit safely and no injuries were reported, but the flames spread to a nearby carport, torching multiple vehicles and collapsing the roof.

Resident Travis Ferriera’s truck was parked facing the carport when the fire started. The camera on the dashboard of his truck was rolling, showing what appears to be a woman unlocking the storage unit connected to the carport. That woman then walks inside with her flashlight shining, and seconds later you see flames inside the unit as she walks away.

Ferreira says the situation that unfolded was shocking. He says he gave the video to fire investigators.

A fire department spokesperson says this was a "hazardous materials" situation because there was a reported gas leak and one of the transformer lines was down, cutting off power to some people in this area.

Aside from the damage to vehicles and storage areas, four units were impacted by the fire and six people are displaced.

The investigation is ongoing.

