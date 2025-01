PHOENIX — A water main break has closed Van Buren Street for several blocks Tuesday afternoon in downtown Phoenix.

According to Phoenix's Water Services Department, Van Buren Street will be closed in both directions between 9th and 12th avenues at least through the evening commute.

The department says Phoenix water customers in the area are not impacted by the outage.

It's unclear what caused the water main break, or if it is still actively leaking or not.