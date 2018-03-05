Valley theatre hosts Oscars viewing party

PHOENIX - Who needs Hollywood?! Phoenix played host to its own Oscars party at the Valley Youth Theatre on Sunday.

VYT has a special connection; it's where Emma Stone got her start as a young girl growing up in Scottsdale before going on to win that Academy Award for La La Land in 2017.

Sunday night, it also served as "party central" for Phoenix's A-listers who wanted to experience their own type of Oscars glam!

"This is Arizona's claim to fame for the Oscars," explains Bobb Cooper, who many would describe as one of the "founding fathers" of VYT. Emma Stone also thanked him in her acceptance speech last year.

He's not the only insider; we caught up with Valley fashion designer, stylist, and author Oscar de las Salas, who's been to the Oscars before and has even designed dressed that have gone down the red carpet.

"It's amazing!" he explains. " You can see the producers, the stylists...you see everybody, and it's quite incredible."

With movie icons galore, it wasn't an actress who Oscar says was his most memorable encounter. Instead, it was a singer, who belted out one of her most famous tunes -- none other than Pattie LaBelle.

"I came up to her and said, 'There's a song of yours I love!'"