Valley residents weigh in on Waymo's expansion to downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Self-driving cars are showing up more and more on Arizona streets.

On Tuesday, Waymo is expanding its "Rider Only" rides into downtown Phoenix.

"I wouldn't be scared but, I know some would," said Natalie Rivas who lives in Goodyear.

"As long as I can get there safely, I'm down," added Shavonda Byrd who lives in Phoenix.

The expansion is part of the Waymo One Trusted Tester program.

It allows some members of the public, in downtown Phoenix, to become early customers.

They can provide feedback during and after rides.

Waymo says this research will then be used to help shape the future of autonomous ride-hailing.

"I think it may be a little weird, you know, getting in and out and not seeing a driver in the seat, but I feel like it's just no different from Lyft or Uber... you just don't have a physical driver there," said Byrd.

Shavonda Byrd says she can see the advantages, "I know it's a computer running the car but, as humans, we have our faults; we have our flaws."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, certain types of automated technologies have the potential to reduce crashes, prevent injuries and save lives.

Waymo has had its test program and public ride service in parts of Chandler, Mesa, and Tempe for a while now.

With the expansion now into downtown Phoenix, Mayor Kate Gallego took a ride for herself.

"I also hope it will make us a more inclusive city. There are many people in this community who can't drive or choose not to. We want them to be able to go everywhere they want to," stated Mayor Kate Gallego, City of Phoenix.

Residents who want to try this fully driverless ride out can apply through the Waymo One app.

Others are hoping Waymo will continue expanding to more cities.

"I live in the Goodyear-Avondale area and I would love to see that over there. Especially, because I know there needs to be more options for public transportation so, I feel like that would be a cooler way to start that," said Rivas.