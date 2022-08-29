Waymo expanding driverless 'Rider Only' rides to downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Waymo is expanding its ride service with the new opportunity for "Rider Only" rides in downtown Phoenix.

Members of the company's Trusted Tester program can request rider-only trips — with no driver in the driver seat — starting Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Waymo

The area is limited right now but will be expanding as the program continues over time.

There are three areas of the Valley where riders can get around in a Waymo vehicle right now:

Downtown Phoenix: Now offering paid rider-only trips to Waymo employees and Trusted Testers

Now offering paid rider-only trips to Waymo employees and Trusted Testers Phoenix Sky Harbor: Currently offering trips from downtown Phoenix to the airport for Waymo employees, with an autonomous specialist in the driver’s seat

Currently offering trips from downtown Phoenix to the airport for Waymo employees, with an autonomous specialist in the driver’s seat Phoenix East Valley: Currently offering rider-only trips to members of the public

Want to hop in the passenger seat?

“Local residents can express interest by downloading the Waymo One app, before they create an account and express interest in joining Waymo’s Trusted Tester program,” Waymo says.