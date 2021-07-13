Valley nonprofits receive $30,000 grant from Arizona Cardinals to bridge digital divide

PHOENIX — Three local nonprofits will be receiving $30,000 from the Arizona Cardinals through the National Football League Foundation.

UMOM New Day Center, one-n-ten and Black Child and Family Services will each be receiving $10,000 grants that will go towards bridging the digital divide by increasing internet and computer access to underserved communities.

UMOM New Day Center aims to use innovative strategies to prevent and end homelessness.

One-n-ten focuses on encouraging and assisting LGBTQ+ youth and young adults.

Black Child and Family Services provide aid like educational programs, foster care placement, and counseling to assist families and other members of the community.

The checks were presented Monday at the UMOM New Day Center and the one-n-ten center, both located in Phoenix.