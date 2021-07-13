Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Valley nonprofits receive $30,000 grant from Arizona Cardinals to bridge digital divide

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
cards grant.PNG
Posted at 3:43 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 18:48:28-04

PHOENIX — Three local nonprofits will be receiving $30,000 from the Arizona Cardinals through the National Football League Foundation.

UMOM New Day Center, one-n-ten and Black Child and Family Services will each be receiving $10,000 grants that will go towards bridging the digital divide by increasing internet and computer access to underserved communities.

UMOM New Day Center aims to use innovative strategies to prevent and end homelessness.

One-n-ten focuses on encouraging and assisting LGBTQ+ youth and young adults.

Black Child and Family Services provide aid like educational programs, foster care placement, and counseling to assist families and other members of the community.

The checks were presented Monday at the UMOM New Day Center and the one-n-ten center, both located in Phoenix.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch the Suns take on the Bucks in the NBA Finals only on ABC15