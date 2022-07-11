Valley nonprofit helps homeless as extreme heat nears

PHOENIX — A Valley nonprofit is using all of their resources to help families living on the street.

Guarded Hope spent Sunday handing out water, food and hygiene kits in downtown Phoenix.

The group hoped to help other areas but ran out of supplies sooner than expected.

"Last year, we were able to fill up both those trucks and move through this whole neighborhood and take some to Maryvale,” said KT Gipson, one of the volunteers. “This time we're finished before we can get to everybody."

According to the organization, they've received important donations from local companies.

"We had amazing donations this year to help us out — Ice Kings brought us 107 bags of ice this morning so that is taking care of everybody today,” said Amanda Wynn, the group’s founder.

Still, the team went through hundreds of bags of food and 40 cases of water in less than an hour.

Wynn told ABC15 she’s been doing this for nine years and this is the most people she’s seen living on the streets.

Last year, Maricopa County had more than 330 heat-related deaths. Volunteers said they hope these efforts have a positive impact.

"We just want to help as much as we can...these people really need it,” said Gipson.

The group said they’ll continue reaching out to homeless camps with water through the summer and are always looking for extra donations.

